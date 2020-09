JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference at 11:00 a.m.

Gov. Reynolds spoke about the proclamation she set in place to lift closures in four counties. At 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk counties can re-open for business.

In Johnson and Story counties, bars will remain closed until September 20 unless the restrictions are modified.

