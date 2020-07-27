Gov. Reynolds asks Iowans to wear masks to slow COVID-19 spread

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The state of Iowa is urging people to “step up” to slow down the spread of COVID-19. 

The Iowa Department of Health, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, are encouraging people to wear masks with the new #StepUpMaskUpIA outreach campaign.

“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Reynolds said in a video address.

“Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa,” she added

Iowa currently has over 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with deaths surpassing the 800 mark.

More information on masks, as well as outreach materials including #StepUpMaskUpIA, can be found here.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss