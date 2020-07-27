Gov. Reynolds asks Iowans to wear masks to slow COVID-19 spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The state of Iowa is urging people to “step up” to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Health, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, are encouraging people to wear masks with the new #StepUpMaskUpIA outreach campaign.
“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Reynolds said in a video address.
“Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa,” she added
Iowa currently has over 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with deaths surpassing the 800 mark.
More information on masks, as well as outreach materials including #StepUpMaskUpIA, can be found here.
