Gov. Reynolds appoints West Des Moines lawyer with GOP ties to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a West Des Moines lawyer with longtime ties to the state GOP as the newest Iowa Supreme Court justice.

On Friday, Gov. Reynolds announced the appointment of Matthew McDermott as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.

He’s the governor’s fourth appointment to the state’s supreme court.

McDermott fills the vacancy seat that emerged due to the retirement of Justice David Wiggins, a Democratic appointee.

“Matt is a talented, smart, and astute lawyer with deep Iowa roots. His commitment to the rule of law and passion for service will now benefit all Iowans as he joins the Iowa Supreme Court,” said Gov. Reynolds.

McDermott, of West Des Moines, currently practices law with Belin McCormick, P.C. in Des Moines.

He also served as a lawyer for the state in a contentious lawsuit filed by a labor union challenging a 2017 Republican-backed law that made sweeping changes to Iowa’s public employee collective bargaining statute.

McDermott’s team won the lawsuit and a subsequent appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court, which ruled the law change was constitutional.

He was also a lawyer for the Republican Party of Iowa from 2007–2012.

“I’m deeply honored by this appointment, and grateful for the confidence the Governor has shown in me. I will work every day to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and to carry out the oath to ‘administer justice according to the law, equally’ to everyone, ” said McDermott.

He also serves as President of the Board of Directors of Iowa Legal Aid and has been an active leader in many other community organizations.

He received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa.