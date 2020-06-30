Gov. Reynolds appoints Kelly Garcia to serve as IDPH interim director

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds appointed Kelly Garcia to serve as interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday.

She’s replacing Gerd Clabaugh, who’s retiring on July 31.

Garcia will continue to serve as the director of the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).

“Kelly Garcia has done an outstanding job at DHS, and her expertise and work ethic will bring great value to IDPH,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This is an opportunity to increase cooperation and collaboration between these two agencies to better serve Iowans. I also want to express my continued gratitude to IDPH, DHS employees for their efforts during these unprecedented times.”

The governor appointed Garcia to oversee DHS in November 2019 and was unanimously confirmed by the Iowa Senate on February 26.

Before coming to Iowa, she served in a series of executive positions at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), which included serving as a deputy executive commissioner.

Garcia is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and received her MPA at The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

She’s married to attorney Dan Garcia and they have two children.

