DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she filed an appeal to the temporary injunction on the 6-week abortion ban that she signed into law on July 14.

On Tuesday, Governor Reynolds said during a press conference that she was “for sure” appealing the injunction on the abortion ban.

The appeal comes after Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin issued a ruling to put the temporary injunction in place on July 17.

He heard from attorneys from Planned Parenthood North Central States, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and the ACLU of Iowa, along with the State of Iowa who made arguments for and against the injunction on July 14. Judge Seidlin did not making a ruling at that time.

On July 11, the Iowa House and Iowa Senate passed House File 732, banning abortions 6 weeks into a pregnancy in a special session that Governor Reynolds called for to enact pro-life legislation on July 5.

The next day, July 12, the ACLU of Iowa, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed a lawsuit asking the court to put a temporary injunction on the bill.

There are exceptions for the procedure such as rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, and saving the mother’s life.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to filing the appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court.

"Judge Seidlin stated this week that the Iowa Supreme Court left off last month with an "invitation to litigate" further the standard of review on abortion regulations. Invitation or not, I will never stop fighting to protect our unborn children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators." Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released a statement in regards to the appeal.

“The right to life is the most fundamental right of all. Today, we are taking our defense of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law to the Iowa Supreme Court to allow the law to go back in effect and protect innocent lives. I’m confident that the law is on our side, and we will continue fighting for the right to life in court.” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

