Gov. Reynolds answers questions about allegations of sexual arousal experiments at Glenwood Resource Center

Iowa News

by: WHO-TV

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – More questions about allegations of sexual arousal experiments on intellectually disabled residents at the Glenwood Resource Center faced Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday.

Emails released on Monday indicate Rick Shults, the administrator for Health and Disability Services, approved software requests for the experiments.

On Tuesday, the Governor was asked why Shults wasn’t fired.

“We were still in the process. Kelly [Garcia] was walking through…these are allegations doing the internal and external review… part of that is doing the due diligence and going through the research,” said Gov. Reynolds (R-IA).

The Governor said neither she nor anyone on her team, knew about the allegations until the DOJ notified her of their investigation in November.

