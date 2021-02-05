Gov. Reynolds lifts mask requirement, new health measures take effect Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that relaxes existing public measures, including lifting Iowa’s mask requirement in indoor spaces, that will go into effect Sunday.

According to a release, the proclamation, which will take effect on February 7, will continue critical regulatory relief to those on the front lines of COVID-19 recovery for an additional 30 days.

The proclamation strongly encourages Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The proclamation is also modified to reflect changes due to the passage of Senate File 160, which requires Iowa districts, including preschool programs, and accredited nonpublic schools to provide

parents and guardians with the option to send their children to school in-person full-time. It also extends the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The proclamation will continue until March 7 at 11:59 p.m.

The proclamation can found online here.