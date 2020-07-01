Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 reporting regulations

STEAMBOAT ROCK, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced new reporting regulations for COVID-19 recoveries.

Now, Iowans who have tested positive for the coronavirus will be considered recovered after 28 days, unless officials have been informed otherwise.

Before the new policy, the Department of Public Health would call every person who tested positive 10 days after their tests.

During today’s press conference, Gov. Reynolds said many calls went unanswered, meaning that officials could not count them in the total number of recovered patients.

“Eighty percent of people with COVID-19 experience a mild illness and are able to fully recover at home, many without medical attention. Yet, under our current process, we only had confirmed that sixty-two percent of Iowans who had COVID-19 had recovered,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The number of recoveries now accounts for about 80% of Iowa’s total coronavirus cases.

The changes made overnight to the Iowa Department of Health website lead to a jump in recoveries.