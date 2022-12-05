DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in the state.

Reynolds said the Iowa entry-level driver training program will break down barriers that currently exists for getting a CDL.

The program will provide $6 million to support employers, non-profits, or organizations to prepare potential drivers for CDL skills or knowledge tests. The State of Iowa will start to accept applications for the grant on December 13.

The last day to apply is February 3, 2023. To apply, click here.