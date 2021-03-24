Gov. Reynolds announces assistance programs for renters, homeowners impacted by COVID-19

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. An organization representing Iowa’s Hispanic population filed a lawsuit Tuesday, March 9, 2021, challenging new restrictions on voting in the state, a day after Reynolds signed the measure into law. The League of United Latin American Citizens, represented by Washington-based voting rights lawyer Marc Elias, filed the lawsuit in state court in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for help through two assistance programs beginning March 29.

According to a release, COVID-19 impacted renters and homeowners can apply for assistance with rent and mortgage payments through the programs beginning March 29 at 2 p.m.

“Even though Iowa is well on its way to recovery from the pandemic, too many Iowans continue to feel its impact through financial hardship,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today, I am pleased to announce that we will be launching the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program and the Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program, that will provide critical assistance to COVID-19 impacted renters and homeowners.”

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program will provide eligible COVID-19 impacted renters with rent and/or utility assistance for a total of up to 12 months. The State of Iowa was awarded $195 million for the program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

General eligibility requirements require that applicants who wish to apply:

Be current renters earning no more than 80% of their county’s area median income,

One or more individuals in the household must have either qualified for unemployment benefits or have experienced a documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include a past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice.

The Iowa Finance Authority will administer the program, which will initially be available for renters statewide, with the exception of Polk County and the City of Des Moines. These jurisdictions received direct federal allocations, totaling approximately $14 million, which is being administered locally.

Full eligibility details for the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program, including an eligibility precheck, is available at the Iowa Housing Recover website.

In addition, the Iowa Homeowner Eviction Prevention Program will be reopened to provide eligible COVID-19 impacted homeowners at imminent risk of eviction with mortgage assistance for up to four months, with a maximum assistance per household of $3,600. The short-term program will be available until funds are exhausted or a new federal program is launched.



Program funding is provided through federal CARES Act funds. Program eligibility details are available here.