New case of coronavirus confirmed; Gov. Reynolds announces community spread in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Saturday night during a news conference that there’s a new coronavirus case and community spread in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of one additional case is from an Iowan, an older adult from ages 61-80 and lives in Dallas County.

As of Saturday night, there are 18 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Gov. Reynolds said that the Iowa Department of Public Health has determined, based on the new COVID-19 case and the announcement Saturday evening of community spread in Omaha, that there’s a community spread in Iowa.

Due to the detection of community spread, there are new recommendations for individuals with underlying conditions, and all Iowans should be prepared for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities.

Mitigation measures should be implemented immediately to have the most significant impact on slowing down the spread of the coronavirus.

Institution leaders and organizers of events should begin to act on their contingency plans related to large gatherings, including church services.

Gov. Reynolds said Iowans should not hold or attend large gatherings of more than 250 people, and consider making adjustments for smaller gatherings with high-risk groups.

Healthcare organizations should also review their contingency plans and consider how telehealth can support the needs of Iowans.

Gov. Reynolds said school closures are not recommended at this time.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines:

If a school has a positive case in a student, faculty member or visitor, we recommend a short-term suspension of a few days for cleaning to mitigate the spread of the virus.

If there is significant absenteeism of staff and students, they should consider a short to medium length suspension of two to four weeks.

For substantial community spread, longer suspensions of four to eight weeks or more are recommended.

She said that Iowans should do their part to protect their health and the health of others:

Individuals 60 years of age and older with underlying conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel to affected areas.

Consider personal social distancing measures: avoid large gatherings, limit the number of attendees per gathering.

Consider working remotely or online learning when possible.

Encourage staff to telework (when feasible), particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness.

Limit non-essential work travel and gatherings.

Follow CDC guidance regarding school closures if a school-based case is identified, implement short term suspension for school cleaning and contact tracing, and alter schedules to reduce student mixing. Cancel extracurricular activities as needed.

As of Saturday night, the following counties in Iowa have at least one case of coronavirus:

Carroll – 1

Dallas -1

Harrison – 1

Johnson -14

Pottawattamie – 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

