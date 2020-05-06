Gov. Reynolds announces additional businesses, campgrounds, dental offices to reopen

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current “bulk of declarations” on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation on Wednesday to continue the State Public Health Disaster Emergency by reopening more businesses that include dental offices, campgrounds, and tanning salons on Friday, May 8, at 5 a.m.

The proclamation allows dental services to resume in accordance with the guidelines adopted by the Iowa Dental board.

It will continue until the disaster proclamation expires.

The proclamation also allows more businesses and establishments to reopen throughout the state in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place and provides additional regulatory relief to assist Iowans that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following businesses affected are:

Campgrounds

Drive-in theaters

Tanning facilities

Medical spas

The proclamation will last until May 15 at 11:59 p.m. for the businesses reopening.

To read the full proclamation, click here.