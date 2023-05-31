DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday $5 million in investments to food banks in Iowa.

The goal of the program is to get fresh food into the hands of more Iowans. Reynolds said the program is a one-time investment aimed specifically at improving capacity and distribution at food banks.

“Access to fresh foods is a challenge for those facing food insecurity and soaring inflation has made it even harder,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa is making long-term investments to reduce food insecurity in our communities – supporting food banks and their networks to better serve those in need.”

The fund, dubbed the Iowa Food Insecurity Infrastructure Fund will help eligible nonprofits build, expand or remodel their facilities. The program is specifically for bulk food banks that aggregate or replenish food pantries. Nonprofit food pantry networks across Iowa that serve as primary

The program will be administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Applications open on June 1 and run through July 1 or until the program funds run out. You can find more information on the IEDA website.