Gov. Reynolds announces $4.3 million in grants to provide skill training, education to Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds announced awards totaling up to $4.3 million to provide job skill training and education for local employers, nonprofits, high schools, and universities during the pandemic.

According to a release, 65 applicants were award Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Fund grants to provide job training to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The training can lead to placement in high demand jobs.

“Future Ready Iowa’s Employer Innovation Fund is centered around a grassroots effort to solve local workforce challenges while helping Iowans find economic opportunity in their community. The winning projects address barriers for Iowans who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic by providing training opportunities that will build on our economic recovery,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These programs not only help those affected by the pandemic, they will also focus on recruiting our minority and underrepresented communities to help us diversify our workforce and provide equal chances for success for all Iowans.”

The grants can be used to cover training costs, books, equipment, and other support needed to help Iowans obtain skill training.

“Once again, employers, nonprofits, and educators have come up with amazing and innovative solutions to help their fellow Iowans by creating training opportunities in high demand occupations. From IT, healthcare, advanced manufacturing to first responders, these programs will help expand our skilled workforce, diversify our workplaces and help those most affected by the pandemic,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.

The Future Ready Iowa goal is to have 70% of Iowans in the workforce with education and training beyond high school by 2025. Approximately 60% of Iowa’s current workforce meets this education and training criteria.

