Gov. Reynolds: $100M in virus relief funds to go to housing

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives a primetime televised address announcing new efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Iowa PBS, in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $100 million of the nearly $1.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build new homes.

The Des Moines Register says Reynolds announced the plan Wednesday during a stop in Cedar Rapids. She said the federal funds plus $230 million in tax credits allocated by the Iowa Legislature over five years will help developers build 36,450 new housing units to help address a growing shortage of housing in Iowa.

The $100 million will go to several existing programs, including $10 million for the Homes for Iowa.

The vast majority, $65 million, will fund housing tax credit programs to help cover the increased costs of building materials.