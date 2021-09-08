Gov. Reynolds: $100M in virus relief funds to go to housing

by: The Des Moines Register,

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives a primetime televised address announcing new efforts to combat COVID-19 in the state, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Iowa PBS, in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that $100 million of the nearly $1.5 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state will go to build new homes.

The Des Moines Register says Reynolds announced the plan Wednesday during a stop in Cedar Rapids. She said the federal funds plus $230 million in tax credits allocated by the Iowa Legislature over five years will help developers build 36,450 new housing units to help address a growing shortage of housing in Iowa.

The $100 million will go to several existing programs, including $10 million for the Homes for Iowa.

The vast majority, $65 million, will fund housing tax credit programs to help cover the increased costs of building materials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

