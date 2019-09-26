Gov. Reynold designates Saturday as Carson King Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – After a rocky week, Carson King, Iowa’s beer money philanthropist, is being celebrated for his selfless fundraising efforts to help support the University of Iowa Children’s’ Hospital.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declared this Saturday, September 28, as Carson King Day.

In a statement, Reynolds says King continues to be a force of change, and shows that one person can make a difference while creating positive change through unlikely ways.

King announced that donations for the hospital have topped $1.7 million.

I’m declaring this Saturday as Carson King Day in honor of his selfless generosity toward the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital: Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The text of the proclamation can be found below: