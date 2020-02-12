Closings
Gov. Kim Reynolds won’t discuss center’s sexual arousal research

Iowa News
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds isn’t commenting on accusations made against state officials in a federal lawsuit involving sexual arousal experiments performed on residents of a state care center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Two doctors and other former employees of Glenwood Resource Center sued a state agency and several officials Monday alleging conspiracy to silence complaints about sexual arousal research conducted by Jerry Rea.

Rea is the former superintendent of the center. Reynolds says she can’t comment on the lawsuit. She wouldn’t answer questions about when she learned of experimentation on patients and how much of Rea’s background was checked before he was hired.

