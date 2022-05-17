PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new biofuels requirement into law Tuesday morning.

The bill approved this session requires most gas stations to carry the higher 15-percent ethanol blend by 2026. Small stations that sell less than 300,000 gallons of fuel per year can get an exemption.

The bill won overwhelming bipartisan support during the session.

“I am just so proud that when Iowa’s ethanol industry and Iowa’s farmers needed support, House Democrats were here for them,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (D).

Rep. Lee Hein (R) said, “Here in Iowa we are the number one producer of ethanol in the United States, we need to stand up and support the product.”

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA), Iowa Soybean Association (ISA), and Iowa Biodiesel Board (IBB) all applauded the signing of the bill, with IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw said Reynolds made history with her signature.

“The Iowa Biofuels Access bill is nation-leading policy that will greatly expand consumers’ ability to find lower-cost biofuels at pumps across the state,” Shaw said. “Iowa is now the first state to have an E15 program and the first state to incentivize B30. Iowa is now truly the leader in both biofuels production and biofuels policy. This would not have happened had Governor Kim Reynolds not introduced the bill and made it a top priority this legislative session. At a time of record-breaking fuel prices, the Governor’s Biofuels Access bill will provide relief for consumers and long-term markets for farmers. It is not exaggerating to say that the Iowa Biofuels Access bill is the most important piece of biofuels legislation ever enacted in Iowa. IRFA deeply appreciates the leadership of Governor Reynolds and her commitment to empowering families and farmers.”

Robb Ewoldt, ISA president and a soybean farmer from Davenport, said that the legislation is a win for all Iowans.

“Passage of this legislation signifies a huge win for Iowa’s 40,000 soybean farmers and all Iowans,” Ewoldt said. “Over the past year, the state’s soybean growers have worked hard with a variety of stakeholders to help the state refine its approach to expanding biofuels production and access in a way that benefits everyone. This legislation positively contributes to farmer success, air quality and economic growth in our local communities. Biodiesel production supports 13% of the per bushel price of soybeans, which equated to approximately $1.78 per bushel in 2021. It also reduces feed costs for livestock producers by $25 to $40 per ton.

Gov. Reynolds signed the legislation at a family farm outside Prairie City.