Gov. Kim Reynolds meets with Iowa flood task force

Iowans affected by the recent flooding can still apply for federal help through FEMA through the end of this month.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Reynolds met with Iowa’s flood task force and announce that FEMA has granted an extension of the original presidential declaration that will allow Iowans to continue to get help.

“I am super happy to report the reason Joyce and I were high-fiving over here. We just got word from FEMA, they granted the extension on the original presidential declaration which is really good news! It means we don’t have to start over on paperwork and delaying getting counties hopefully on public assistance hopefully on the individual assistance,” said Reynolds.

If you were affected by the flooding, there is still time to apply for federal help through FEMA. The deadline to apply for help is July 1.