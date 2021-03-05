Gov. Kim Reynolds extends public health proclamation until April 4

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. At a 2019 event, Reynolds auctioned off an afternoon of her time to the highest bidder to raise money for her top campaign donors’ charity. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that extends current measures until April 4.

The proclamation encourages Iowans, businesses, and organizations to continue taking reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The proclamation also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The proclamation signed last month will expire on March 7.

The proclamation can found online here.