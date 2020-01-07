Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

Iowa GOP leaders not planning oversight of Glenwood care center

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, left, speaks during The Associated Press’ annual Iowa legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Republican legislative leaders say they aren’t planning to hold oversight committee meetings about problems at an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Incoming House Speaker Pat Grassley says lawmakers are waiting to hear results of federal and state investigations into Glenwood Resource Center issues before acting.

Grassley says House leaders were told last year by Iowa human services officials there was no need for an investigation. The federal inquiry announced in November appears focused on whether the state violated federal rights of residents through unnecessary experiments.

Lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke about the issue Tuesday during the AP’s annual legislative forum.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.