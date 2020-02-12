Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

GOP lawmakers split over size of education funding increase

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa House has approved a K-12 education funding plan that would spend about $16 million more than a version approved by the state Senate.

The House on Tuesday voted to increase state spending by nearly $108 million, for a total of about $3.4 billion.

Lawmakers approved the funding after first rejecting a proposal by Democrats to spend an additional $20 million.

The House action following approval by the Senate on Monday of a nearly $92 million increase. Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, had proposed increasing education spending by $101 million. Iowa has just over 320 school districts.

The funding lawmakers are considering would provide money beginning July 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.