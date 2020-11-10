GOP candidate inches ahead in close US House race in Iowa

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Republican Miller-Meeks is running in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election for the congressional seat left open by the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, of Iowa City. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Republican candidate seeking to flip a Democratic-held congressional seat in Iowa has pulled ahead by 40 votes after a county discovered that it had failed to report a small town’s votes.

The dramatic turn was the latest in the seesawing race between Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart. And it may not be the last.

The 24 counties in the southeastern Iowa district were certifying their votes Tuesday after completing their official canvasses.

It’s possible additional provisional ballots or absentee ballots that arrived by Monday at noon could be added to some county totals.

The race is considered among the closest in the nation and could remain unsettled for weeks.

