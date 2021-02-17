GOP bill would slash voting by mail and early voting in Iowa

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Republican-dominated Legislature is set to discuss a bill that would drastically rewrite state election law in a way that critics say would favor the party.

The bill to be discussed later Wednesday during committee hearings would further restrict voting by mail and early voting, and would threaten county auditors with fines and criminal charges for ignoring state guidance.

It targets voting options that are popular across the state, including casting ballots by mail or doing so early and in person at county offices or satellite locations.

The bill would cut the state’s mail and in-person early voting period from 29 days to 18 days just four years after Republicans whittled it down from 40 days.