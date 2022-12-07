DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A rare coin has made its way from Australia to a Salvation Army Red Kettle in the metro – but how it got there remains a secret.

The Salvation Army said a 2022 one-ounce gold kangaroo coin minted in Australia was dropped into a red kettle at a Hy-Vee on on 86th Street. The coin is estimated to be worth around $2,000 at current gold prices.

The surprise find comes just a few days after a rare Canadian coin was found in another red kettle in West Des Moines. Salvation Army Major Butch Frost believes the same person is likely behind the donations. He says he is eternally thankful for their donations and hope others in the community will give whatever coins they can spare as well this time of year.

You can give directly to the Salvation Army in Des Moines online by visiting www.desmoinesredkettle.org. This year the charity is trying to raise $4 million to fund its full year of services.