‘Goes beyond reason for me’: Sen. Joni Ernst speaks about nation’s effort to vaccinate other countries

(KCAU) — House Republicans introduced a bill that would block President Biden’s effort to wave 19 patents associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s part of a effort to help other nations vaccinate their populations.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said she’s confused about the effort, adding there is a need to keep the patients in place while also helping the international community.

“Goes beyond reason for me why we would need to do that. I do believe if there are nations that simply can’t develop their own vaccines, if we have plenty of vaccines and of course, Americans should be vaccinated first. If we have plenty of vaccines, there’s no reason that we can’t prove generous and support of friends and allies around the globe with our own distribution of vaccine,” said Ernst.

Both Ernst and Senator Chuck Grassley said they support the house bill.