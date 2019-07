DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Good news for fans of ancient meditation practices and small animals.

Goat yoga is returning to the Iowa State Fair. Fair officials say in a news release that the class, which was introduced to the fair last year, will resume this at the state fair on August 12, 14 and 17 in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center.

The class will include yoga poses not only with baby goats, but also piglets, ducklings and chicks.