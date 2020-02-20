Closings
Glenwood Resource Center whistleblowers warned lawmakers one year ago about unethical conduct

by: Sonya Heitshusen WHO-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A central Iowa care facility is back in the spotlight Wednesday night after reports that officials were warned about unethical conduct at the center.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is three months into its investigation into alleged human experiments and increased deaths at Glenwood Resource Center.

Glenwood is located south of Council Bluffs in southwest Iowa.

According to DHS documents, it was February of 2019 when whistleblowers discuss those complaints with Jerry Foxhoven, the former head of the Department of Health Services.

Governor Kim Reynold’s office has released a statement that said she was not made aware of any complaints concerning the Glenwood Facility until the DOJ began its investigation last December.

The Glenwood Resource Center is the home for about 200 people with severe intellectual disabilities.

