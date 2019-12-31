Glenwood Resource Center superintendent fired amid investigation into alleged human experiments

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The superintendent of a state-run institution that treats intellectually and physically disabled Iowans has been fired amid an investigation into alleged human experiments at the facility.

The Iowa Department of Human Services notified Jerry Rea on Monday of his immediate termination as superintendent of Glenwood Resource Center.

“The action is being taken as a result of a mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures,” said the termination letter sent to Rea.

Rea had been on paid administrative leave since December after the U.S. Department of Justice began an investigation into allegations of “harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments.” The investigation related to those experiments is focused on “optimal hydration” and “sexual arousal” studies, according to the Department of Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also concerned about “inadequate medical, nursing … and behavioral health care, harmful restraint practices and incidents of needless physical injury.” The Iowa Department of Public Safety later joined this investigation.

The Department of Human Services is now working to hire a new superintendent for the institution. Until then, Marsha Edgington will remain the interim superintendent of Glenwood Resource Center.