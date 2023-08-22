MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A man died Monday after an accident involving a tractor on a rural Gilman farm.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a farm in the 2700 block of Zeller Avenue around 6:21 p.m. on a report of a man who had been struck by a tractor. When they arrived, they found the tractor operator 51-year-old Christopher Husak, unresponsive.

Husak was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown, where he was later pronounced dead.

The MCSO is continuing its investigation into the incident.