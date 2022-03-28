DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Last week at the Iowa Statehouse, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted their “Gift to Iowa’s Future” ceremony.

This was the first ceremony held in the last two years, due to COVID-19 precautions. Over 60 donors were in attendance on Wednesday. According the Department of Natural Resources, the land donated over the last several years was more than 3,890 acres. The total estimated land value was over $11.6 million.

“We celebrate those of you who have donated land or easements to benefit Iowa state parks, trails, fish, wildlife habitat, and other places for us to enjoy outside in our natural resources,” said Kayla Lyon, the director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Today we recognize 38 donations to the state of Iowa….those donations encompasses donations from 2019, 2020 and 2021.”

Governor Kim Reynolds was at the ceremony to thank those who had donated land and hand out the awards. She said that the use of state parks has been holding strong, ever since the state saw record attendance in 2020; and added that there is not a more important time for these donations to happen.

“Our state park visitation reached new heights in 2021 and camping registration for 2022 are on track for another banner year,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The land donations that you have made will make sure that we maintain this momentum.”

You can view the list donors over the last couple of years and see what specific pieces of land were donated here.