Giant rabbit worth $450 stolen from Nebraska yard returned later in day

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a rabbit valued at $450 stolen from its pen in a Lincoln yard has been returned.

A woman reported that she discovered Monday morning that her orange Continental giant rabbit had been stolen from her backyard on Monday. A surveillance camera trained on the rabbit’s cage was blocked by a vehicle. Police say all that could be seen on the footage was the cage door swinging open between 1-2 a.m.

Police say the rabbit, named Argus, was returned to the woman’s front yard later Monday. No charges or arrests have been reported.

Continental giant rabbits can weigh more than 25 pounds and are typically around 3 feet long.