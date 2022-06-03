SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license this weekend as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) free fishing weekend.

“A summer of family fun is just a short drive and a fishing pole away,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau. “You’ll be reeling in fish and making new memories in no time!”

A list of stocked lakes and ponds that can be accessed in parks and along trails can be found here.

If you’re interested in getting a fishing license in order to continue fishing after the weekend is over, click here.