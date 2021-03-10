Georgia man sentenced for misusing Iowa workers information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 33-year-old Georgia man has been sentenced for using information from dozens of University of Iowa employees to obtain federal tax refunds.

Federal prosecutors say Edoghogho Collins Oloton, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Oloton worked with other people to launder dozens of money orders bought with the fraudulent tax refunds.

The scheme netted more than $60,000 from tax refunds from University of Iowa employees.

More than $1.4 million in illegal funds passed through bank accounts associated with the scheme between February and April 2015.