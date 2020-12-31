FWAA honor makes Daviyon Nixon the Hawkeyes’ 27th Consensus All-American

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle in the second half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

(WHBF) — Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon added the FWAA’s honor to his list of All-American teams Wednesday, making him the 27th Consensus All-American in Hawkeyes history.

The Football Writers Association of America’s All-America team has been among the five used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual Consensus All-America team in college football since 1945. The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA since the 2002 season.

Nixon has now earned first-team recognition on three of those five All-America teams — AP, Sporting News, FWAA — with the remaining two still to be announced. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been named a second-team All-America center by two of the five, including the FWAA today.

The fourth — American Football Coaches Association — will be announced Thursday, with the fifth — Walter Camp — announced January 7.

Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

Nixon also was named first-team All-America by The Athletic and ESPN and the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year by the Big Ten.

Nixon is a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.

@DaviyonNixon was named first-team All-America and Tyler Linderbaum was named second-team by the Football Writers Association of America. Nixon has now earned first-team Consensus All-America. @HawkeyeHQ — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 30, 2020

Here is the full list of the Hawkeyes’ Consensus All-Americans:

LESTER BELDING

End – 1919

Mason City, Iowa

AUBREY DEVINE

Quarterback – 1921

Des Moines, Iowa

GORDON LOCKE

Fullback – 1922

Denison, Iowa

24 – NILE KINNICK

Halfback – 1939

Adel, Iowa

62 – CAL JONES

Lineman – 1954 and 1955

Steubenville, Ohio

77 – ALEX KARRAS

Lineman – 1957

Gary, Indiana

25 – RANDY DUNCAN

Quarterback – 1958

Des Moines, Iowa

99 – ANDRE TIPPETT

Defensive End – 1981

Newark, New Jersey

7 – REGGIE ROBY

Punter – 1981

Waterloo, Iowa

36 – LARRY STATION

Linebacker – 1984 & 1985

Omaha, Nebraska

16 – CHUCK LONG

Quarterback – 1985

Wheaton, Illinois

84 – MARV COOK

Tight End – 1988

West Branch, Iowa

8 – LEROY SMITH

Defensive End – 1991

Sicklerville, New Jersey

6 – TIM DWIGHT

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist – 1997

Iowa City, Iowa

94 – JARED DEVRIES

Defensive Tackle – 1998

Aplington, Iowa

78 – ROBERT GALLERY

Offensive Tackle – 2003

Masonville, Iowa

95 – NATE KAEDING

Place-kicker – 2003

Coralville, Iowa

23 – SHONN GREENE

Running Back – 2008

Sicklerville, New Jersey

44 – DALLAS CLARK

Tight End – 2002

Livermore, Iowa

56 – ERIC STEINBACH

Offensive Guard – 2002

Lockport, Illinois

94 – ADRIAN CLAYBORN

Defensive End – 2010

St. Louis, Missouri

68 – BRANDON SCHERFF

Offensive Tackle – 2014

Denison, Iowa

14 – DESMOND KING

Defensive Back – 2015

Detroit, Michigan

15 – JOSH JACKSON

Defensive Back – 2017

Corinth, Texas

43 – JOSEY JEWELL

Linebacker – 2017

Decorah, Iowa

3 – KEITH DUNCAN

Kicker – 2019

Weddington, NC

54 – DAVIYON NIXON

Defensive Tackle – 2020

Kenosha, Wisconsin