FWAA honor makes Daviyon Nixon the Hawkeyes’ 27th Consensus All-American

(WHBF) — Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon added the FWAA’s honor to his list of All-American teams Wednesday, making him the 27th Consensus All-American in Hawkeyes history.
The Football Writers Association of America’s All-America team has been among the five used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual Consensus All-America team in college football since 1945. The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA since the 2002 season.
Nixon has now earned first-team recognition on three of those five All-America teams — AP, Sporting News, FWAA — with the remaining two still to be announced. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been named a second-team All-America center by two of the five, including the FWAA today.
The fourth — American Football Coaches Association — will be announced Thursday, with the fifth — Walter Camp — announced January 7.
Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).
Nixon also was named first-team All-America by The Athletic and ESPN and the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year by the Big Ten.
Nixon is a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.
Here is the full list of the Hawkeyes’ Consensus All-Americans:
LESTER BELDING
End – 1919
Mason City, Iowa
AUBREY DEVINE
Quarterback – 1921
Des Moines, Iowa
GORDON LOCKE
Fullback – 1922
Denison, Iowa
24 – NILE KINNICK
Halfback – 1939
Adel, Iowa
62 – CAL JONES
Lineman – 1954 and 1955
Steubenville, Ohio
77 – ALEX KARRAS
Lineman – 1957
Gary, Indiana
25 – RANDY DUNCAN
Quarterback – 1958
Des Moines, Iowa
99 – ANDRE TIPPETT
Defensive End – 1981
Newark, New Jersey
7 – REGGIE ROBY
Punter – 1981
Waterloo, Iowa
36 – LARRY STATION
Linebacker – 1984 & 1985
Omaha, Nebraska
16 – CHUCK LONG
Quarterback – 1985
Wheaton, Illinois
84 – MARV COOK
Tight End – 1988
West Branch, Iowa
8 – LEROY SMITH
Defensive End – 1991
Sicklerville, New Jersey
6 – TIM DWIGHT
Wide Receiver/Return Specialist – 1997
Iowa City, Iowa
94 – JARED DEVRIES
Defensive Tackle – 1998
Aplington, Iowa
78 – ROBERT GALLERY
Offensive Tackle – 2003
Masonville, Iowa
95 – NATE KAEDING
Place-kicker – 2003
Coralville, Iowa
23 – SHONN GREENE
Running Back – 2008
Sicklerville, New Jersey
44 – DALLAS CLARK
Tight End – 2002
Livermore, Iowa
56 – ERIC STEINBACH
Offensive Guard – 2002
Lockport, Illinois
94 – ADRIAN CLAYBORN
Defensive End – 2010
St. Louis, Missouri
68 – BRANDON SCHERFF
Offensive Tackle – 2014
Denison, Iowa
14 – DESMOND KING
Defensive Back – 2015
Detroit, Michigan
15 – JOSH JACKSON
Defensive Back – 2017
Corinth, Texas
43 – JOSEY JEWELL
Linebacker – 2017
Decorah, Iowa
3 – KEITH DUNCAN
Kicker – 2019
Weddington, NC
54 – DAVIYON NIXON
Defensive Tackle – 2020
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Latest Stories
- Man sentenced to time served for theft from South Dakota tribal college
- Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
- FWAA honor makes Daviyon Nixon the Hawkeyes’ 27th Consensus All-American
- Iowa man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn
- Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardizing Trump plan