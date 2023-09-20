ALGONA, Iowa — An Algona police officer who was killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a hero Wednesday, as his community says goodbye in a public funeral service.

The service for Officer Kevin Cram, 33, begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Algona High School gymnasium. You can watch the service live here on www.who13.com.

A procession to the cemetery in Corwith follows the funeral. The public is encouraged to show support for Officer Cram by lining the route of the procession and displaying flags, posters, and signs.

Funeral procession for Officer Kevin Cram

The graveside services are being kept private.

Officer Cram had been with the Algona Police Department since 2015 and previously served as an officer with the Nora Spring Police Department from 2013 to 2015.

While serving an arrest warrant on September 13 in Algona, Officer Cram was shot and tragically passed away from his injuries.

He is survived by his wife Lara and children Archer, Weston, and Ira.

A memorial fund for Officer Cram’s family has been set up at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511.