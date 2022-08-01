INDIANOLA, Iowa (WHO) — GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldon’s, who were passengers, and the other is dedicated to Tim Cloyd, who was the pilot.

Nathan Wheeldon, the son of two of the injured passengers, said his parents and Cloyd are still in the burn unit at the University of Iowa and remain in good spirits, but have a long road to recovery.

Each victim experienced burns on multiple areas of their bodies, Wheeldon said. Wheeldon’s mother, Irene, experienced the most severe burning on her face. His father, Rich, has the most severe burns on his hands.

Wheeldon said the recovery process will be a hard one, especially for his father.

“He’s spent his entire life working with his hands and being a hands-on guy, so it’s gonna be tough for him,” Wheeldon said.

Wheeldon also confirmed that Cloyd experienced second to third-degree burns on his back. Both Rich and Cloyd will be evaluated for skin grafting in the next few days.