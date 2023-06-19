DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police say a man wanted for attempted murder in a 2022 Court Avenue stabbing is now back in Iowa after being nabbed in California.

Teathloach Bilim

Teathloach Bilim, 25, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said he was arrested in California and returned to Iowa to face charges in the stabbing as well as multiple other felony warrants on drug and firearm-related offenses.

Bilim is accused of stabbing a man during a fight on Court Avenue in September of 2022.

Another man, Terrion Maxfield, was arrested on attempted murder and gun and drug offenses for allegedly shooting someone during the fight. He isn’t scheduled to go to trial in the case until August.