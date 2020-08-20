Fuel truck slams into Waterloo house after crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo officials say a man escaped injury when a fuel tanker slammed into the home where he was sleeping.
Authorities said the tanker truck hit a Waterloo home early Thursday after first being involved in a crash not far from the house.
Firefighters evacuated part of the neighborhood and a hazmat team was called to help with the fuel spill.
The truck driver was taken to a hospital after being extricated from the truck.
Officials say the truck driver apparently lost control after hitting a minivan and struck two parked SUVs in the home’s driveway before slamming into the house.
Further details were not immediately available.
