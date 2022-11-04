DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Mission of Mercy (IMOM) is holding a free dental clinic at the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds on both Friday and Saturday, November 4th and 5th from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

IMOM hopes to provide care to more than 1,000 people throughout the weekend. They plan to provide all types of services from teeth cleaning to fillings.

Dr. Kevin Baker, the local IMOM Chair and a Des Moines dentist said that they expect to see at least 600 people each day at the clinic.

“We anticipate seeing about 600 people today and the same tomorrow,” Dr. Baker said.

Dr. Baker said that this is the first free dental clinic IMOM has held since the pandemic forced them to take a break.

“It’s awesome to get everybody back together just see some familiar faces,” Dr. Baker said, “We haven’t been in Des Moines since 2013 so just bringing it back to Des Moines is really great.”

To learn more about the free dental clinic visit IMOM’s website.