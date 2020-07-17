Four Iowans sentenced to federal prison for federal firearms conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Four Iowans have been sentenced to federal prison ranging from over eight years to time served for conspiracy to steal, possess, and traffic firearms.

Donald Rundall, III, 42, of Stratford, and Leah Hanson, 32, from Cedar Rapids, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Charles Westfall, Jr. 32, from Clarion, was convicted of one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and Jami Stupka, 49, of Ames, convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm.

Evidence presented by the United States in court showed that around June 17, 2017, Rundall and Hanson identified someone’s home to Westfall and Stupka as containing valuables including firearms.

Rundall later used a crowbar to break into the victim’s home and garage in Humboldt County. The criminals stole valuables including a Mossberg 535 12-gauge shotgun. The weapon and other valuables were concealed at Livermore Mini Storage Units, Hanson’s home, and other places.

Westfall and Stupka took a stolen TV and the stolen firearm to be bartered, sold, and disposed of to one person in exchange for methamphetamine. Westfall and Stupka paid Rundall and Hanson in methamphetamine because they expected to obtain methamphetamine in exchange for the TV and firearm. One firearm was later sold to a felon, who could not have lawfully purchased a firearm.

The four were sentenced in federal district court in Sioux City through May to July 8. Rundall was sentenced to 96 months on May 1, and Stupka was sentenced to time served on June 19. Westfall 104 months and 29 days on June 26. Hanson was sentenced to time served on July 8. In addition, all four will serve a three-year term of supervised release after serving their sentences.

Westfall and Rundall are currently being held in US Marshal’s custody until they can be transferred to federal prison.

