Four people shot in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A shooting in northeast Des Moines Wednesday night left four people injured.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the incident happened on the 1300 block of East 15th Street, a block away from Hiatt Middle School, at about 8:30 p.m. Four people were reported shot, but DMPD expects them all to survive their injuries.

Police did not elaborate on the identities of the suspect or the victims, nor the circumstances behind the incident.

Calvetta Harris came to the scene to find her 14-year-old granddaughter, whom she said came to the party where the incident likely started. She said she is upset that teenagers likely witnessed the potentially deadly situation.

“It’s crazy,” said Harris, who also led the Des Moines-based organization Mothers Against Violence. “All kinds of thoughts go through your head. We shouldn’t have to come out at night to this. We don’t know what’s going on. It’s scary.”

Police are still investigating the incident.