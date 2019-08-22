Four cases of respiratory illness in young adults who vaped reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Four young adults who have a history of vaping have been reported to have a respiratory illness, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The IDPH report that the patients are in their early to mid-20s from across Iowa. They all reported vaping before becoming ill. Three patients reported that the vaping products had THC, but the cases are still being investigated.

Several states have reported cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults with a history of vaping. Symptoms include cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain, and worsening difficulty breathing, sometimes requiring intensive care. A variety of vaping products associated with the illnesses have been reported across states.

The IDPH is advising that young people not use any vaping and e-cigarette products while officials try to determine the long-term health impacts of them.

Anyone with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing problems are asked to seek medical care. Meanwhile, health care providers should ask patients with respiratory illness about the use of vaping and e-cigarette products.

“We are asking health care providers to look out for cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults, and ask about recent vaping and e-cigarette use,” said IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

Health care providers are also asked to report severe respiratory illness in patients with a history of vaping or e-cigarette use to the Iowa Department of Public Health (1-800-362-2736).

To learn more about health concerns among young adults who vape or use e-cigarettes, click here.