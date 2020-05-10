Fort Dodge woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on meth, gun charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge woman who conspired to distribute meth while possessing firearms was sentenced in Sioux City on Thursday to ten years in federal prison.

Traci Guthrie, 41, of Fort Dodge, received her prison term after pleading guilty on November 26, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Guthrie was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and must serve a four-year term of supervised release following her prison sentence.

At her plea hearing, Guthrie admitted that she and others distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in the Fort Dodge area from January 2019 through April 16, 2019.

On three separate occasions, she and others in the conspiracy distributed a total of more than 100 grams of pure methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement.

According to a recent press release, during a later search of Guthrie’s residence and vehicle, law enforcement located and seized four guns, two of which were loaded, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, a drug ledger, and other items indicative of drug distribution.

Law enforcement later seized two more guns in a consent search.

Guthrie is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to federal prison.