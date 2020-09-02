Fort Dodge woman in prison for mosque fire pleads to vehicular homicide

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Dodge woman already serving a prison sentence for setting fire to an Iowa mosque three years ago has now pleaded guilty to causing a fatal 2018 crash.

The Messenger reports that 26-year-old Aisha Ismail pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide by reckless driving for the July 2018 head-on crash on a Webster County road that killed 20-year-old David Fliehe, of Humboldt.

Under a plea deal, Ismail’s sentence for the death would begin after she has completed another sentence of up to 10 years for second-degree arson, stemming from a June 2017 incident in which she started a fire at The Islamic Center, a Des Moines mosque. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss