Fort Dodge teen arrested after shooter job post

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) — A teenager is in custody after allegedly advertising for a school shooter on a job posting website.

According to Fort Dodge police, a post was made on indeed.com last Friday, advertising for the position of “school shooter” in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Police attempted to apply to the post but weren’t able to find out information about the poster’s identity.

Investigators contacted indeed.com and obtained the origins of the post.

The 14-year-old male is charged with making a threat of terrorism.

