Fort Dodge police say all victims of shooting were bystanders

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Authorities in Fort Dodge say two men who were shot to death and two women shot and injured were all bystanders, and the gunmen who shot them remain at large.

Police were initially called to the 900 Block of 10th Street around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of a shooting. 25-year-old Jamael Cox of Fort Dodge was found lying in the street unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women, 21-year-old Marissa Andrews and 30-year-old Jayne Bartrom, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police were called to the intersection of S. 15th Street and 6th Avenue South on a report of a single-vehicle accident. Police found 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham behind the wheel of the car, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say all four were unintentional victims of gunfire from at least two other individuals. Police describe the scene as “volley” of gunfire. The Fort Dodge Police Department “strongly” encourages anyone with information about the shooting to come forward “as quickly as possible.”