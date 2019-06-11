Fort Dodge police K9 released for behavioral issues

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Fort Dodge Police Department has said their K9 Officer Abram will be ‘taken offline’ until his behavioral issues can improve.

Police said that Abram has been an outstanding officer, but they just hope to help his issue with proper training.

Abram joined the department in September 2016 and was one of the first K9 officers in the department. Abram has been a part of deployments including narcotics searches and tracking, along with extensive amounts of training.

In 2018, Abram and his handler won the United States Police Canine Association award for Rookie Team of the Year.

Most K9 units retire to the care of their handlers, according to Fort Dodge police, but that was not an option in this situation. Before Abram retires to a permanent home, he needs “significant re‐training” to understand it’s okay to just be a pet.

Abram will be sent to a non-profit organization’s home in June: K9 Hero Haven in Pennsylvania.

Police say the decision “did not come easily”, and are currently exploring the possibility of bringing in another K9 unit. The department said this decision did not come easily.