FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating what led to the shooting death of a juvenile Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:17 p.m. law enforcement received a report of someone who had been shot in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North. When emergency crews arrived they discovered a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

The Fort Dodge Police Department said it’s continuing to investigate what led to the shooting and the juvenile’s death. No information regarding a potential suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515)573-1424 or anonymously via Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515)573-1444 or online.