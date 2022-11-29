FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn.

In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around 2:48 p.m. The information indicated a female had given birth to a child at home, the baby was later deceased, and that the newborn’s body had been moved to another location.

Police said they have used all available resources to try to find the newborn’s body, but still have not located it. They’ve investigated multiple leads, interviewed witnesses, checked electronic records, and also searched several locations.

The investigation into the circumstances of the baby’s birth, death, and what happened to its remains continues and police are hoping some video evidence may help. The Fort Dodge Police Department is asking anyone with video surveillance within the area bordered by Central Avenue and E. Kenyon Road and South 7th Street and South 12th Street to contact them at 515-573-1424.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers 515-573-1444.